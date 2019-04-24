ELKHORN

A former Milton woman whose car hit a van on Highway 11/14, killing the Janesville driver, pleaded guilty to a negligent homicide charge Wednesday in Walworth County Court.

Casandra A. Melvin, 27, of 6429 Pennycook Road, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to negligently causing the death of Marcus Hawkinson, 40.

The morning of March 28, 2018, Melvin failed to fully stop at a stop sign before she turned onto Highway 11/14 in the town of Darien near the Walworth and Rock County border, according to the criminal complaint.

Melvin, who had two children ages 5 and 6 in her 2014 Jeep, was southbound on County C/M when she tried to turn left at the intersection with Highway 11/14. But she did a “California stop,” also known as a rolling stop, and hit Hawkinson’s 2003 Chevy van, which was eastbound on Highway 11/14, according to the complaint.

Hawkinson's van rolled over, and he was ejected.

A crash reconstruction report said Melvin was driving 27 mph when she got to the intersection, the complaint states.

Melvin told authorities it was a familiar road and the van appeared out of nowhere.

Hawkinson was a self-employed electrical contractor who loved the Chicago Cubs, according to his obituary.

Both sides will argue over Melvin’s sentence at 1:30 p.m. June 10.