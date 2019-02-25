ELKHORN

A former manager at the Kay Jewelers in Delavan has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to making nearly $25,000 in fraudulent refunds to herself, Walworth County Court records show.

Under a plea agreement, Barbara A. Schultz, 65, of 617 Trevino Drive, Lake Geneva, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft in a business setting.

Conditions of her probation include completing 40 hours of community service for each year of probation, according to online court records. Restitution must be “paid up front and in full through attorney’s trust account.”

Schultz took $24,690.74, according to the criminal complaint. When prosecutors filed charges Nov. 8, she still owed $19,542.74.

Schultz said she needed money to pay bills and a family member’s medical expenses, according to the complaint. She had planned on selling some property in March 2018 to help with bills, but that sale was delayed.

Prosecutors said Schultz fraudulently took money between April 19 and July 17, 2018.

A loss-prevention manager in September gave Delavan police a report and Schultz’s handwritten confession, the complaint states. The investigation showed Schultz made 23 fraudulent refunds.