JANESVILLE
A former Janesville woman got probation with jail time on drug trafficking charges in Rock County Court on Wednesday.
Kayla R. Ramirez, 19, of 320 Tyrrell Court No. 3, Delavan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and LSD. Charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Ramirez and her former boyfriend, Justus W. Lock, 19, of 428 Harding St., Janesville, were found with about two pounds of marijuana, 35 doses of LSD and $3,900 in a safe at their Janesville residence when police searched it April 8, 2019.
Ramirez admitted driving Lock to the Delavan area, where he would sell the drugs, said Judge John Wood as he passed sentence.
Lock was sentenced March 12 on similar charges to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.
Defense and prosecuting attorneys recommended Ramirez be placed on probation for six years, to include 180 days in jail. Wood went along with the plea agreement.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco said Ramirez appears to be a hard worker, with two jobs at a pizza shop and a factory in Elkhorn.
Bricco said Ramirez has only one prior conviction, in a case related to this one. Probation should allow her to get treatment and to turn her life around, and 180 days is a significant penalty for one so inexperienced, she said.
Defense attorney Ryan O’Hara agreed and said six years is a long time; Ramirez will be a different person when probation ends when she is 25.
O’Hara asked that Ramirez serve her jail time in Walworth County. Wood allowed that as long as the jails agree.
Ramirez apologized, saying, “I know it’s going to follow me around for a long time, and I just don’t want it to define me as a person because I know I’m not that person.”
In a related case, Ramirez was sentenced Nov. 1 in Walworth County Court for party to delivery of cocaine. She got three years’ probation with 120 days in jail. The Rock County sentence will extend her probation into 2026, and she will serve the additional 180 days in jail time.
The jail time will be served with work-release privileges, and she intends to apply to serve that time at home with a monitoring anklet.
Ramirez was sentenced in a hearing in which she, the attorneys and the judge all appeared in a conferencing app, a common practice in recent weeks to avoid physical contact that could spread the coronavirus.
She gave up her right to have an in-person hearing.