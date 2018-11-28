MARATHON, FLORIDA
The body of a former Janesville woman was found Nov. 21 along the shore in the Florida Keys, the apparent victim of a homicide, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
An autopsy found Michelle R. Osborne, 51, had been strangled and sexually assaulted, according to a news release posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
A man has been arrested and charged in the case.
Lt. Charles Aagaard of the Janesville Police Department said a Janesville detective helped Florida authorities notify Osborne’s Janesville relatives.
A fisherman found Osborne’s body in a wooded area just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon, according to the release.
Osborne was homeless and living in Marathon, according to the release.
Steven M. Wolf, 58, was charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and evidence tampering, according to the release. He is being held with no bail.
Detectives were called to the scene about 2 p.m. Nov. 21 and found a naked body that appeared to have been dragged off a walking trail into nearby brush, according to the release.
Detectives found parts of a vehicle and damage to trees and brush at the scene, which led them at a van at the Marathon Kmart parking lot hours later, where Wolf was detained for questioning, according to the release.
“Detectives found blood in the van that tested positive as human. Where that blood came from is part of the ongoing investigation,” according to the release.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse