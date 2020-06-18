JANESVILLE
A former Janesville teacher pleaded guilty to fourth-offense intoxicated driving and threatening a police officer Thursday in Rock County Court, and a judge ordered him to report to jail Friday.
Dennis H. Brunner, 51, of Poynette pleaded guilty to those two charges and had two others dismissed and read in to the record at Thursday’s hearing, court records show.
The livestream of Brunner's plea hearing did not work, but a court official and online court records confirmed the details of the plea.
Janesville police arrested Brunner on Feb. 23, 2019, after they said they found him passed out in the driver’s seat of a car that was still running in a driveway.
Police reported smelling alcohol on Brunner's breath, according to the complaint. A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.235.
On his way to the Rock County Jail, Brunner told one of the officers, “Better hope he doesn’t see me on the street,” according to the complaint. Brunner further explained, “I know a lot of biker guys. It means there is going to be a bounty put out on him.”
Brunner, who was a physical education teacher, coach and driving school instructor, resigned effective March 26, 2019. Gazette records show he was a school district employee as far back as 1995.
Judge Barbara McCrory revoked Brunner’s bond Thursday and ordered that he report to the jail at 1 p.m. Friday, court records show.
Brunner is scheduled for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.