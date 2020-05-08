MASON CITY, IOWA
A former Janesville man was sentenced in Iowa on Tuesday to up to 15 years in prison for killing a woman in an auto accident.
Tomas J. Berk, 24, of Aredale, Iowa, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of homicide by reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle, according to Cerro Gordo County Court documents.
A charge of homicide while under the influence was dismissed.
Berk also was ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate of deceased victim Madisyn Ensign.
Ensign, 21, of Dumont, Iowa, was one of three passengers in a car driven by Berk when it went off a highway and rolled over near Mason City on Sept. 27, according to the Globe Gazette of Mason City.
Berk, passenger Dominic Clifford, 18, and another passenger who was not named because he was a minor, were treated for injuries in the crash.
Berk has a pending case in Rock County, in which he is charged with party to driving a vehicle without owner consent in 2016, online court records indicate.