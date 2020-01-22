ELKHORN

A former Janesville man pleaded guilty to causing more than $10,000 in damage to Delavan police cars after saying the “white man’s law” hurt his sister financially, court records show.

Ricardo S. Ortiz, 31, more recently of 1008 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to criminal damage to property, according to online court records. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record.

Ortiz, who told police he was Native American, caused $10,361 in damage to three squad cars, the complaint states. He told police he hit the cars because of the financial problems and because “white people” took his land from him.

A preliminary breath test showed Ortiz had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.19, court documents show.

Ortiz is scheduled for sentencing at 4 p.m. March 26.