MADISON

A former Janesville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Monday for a shots-fired incident last summer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Royal L. Powell III, 36 of Madison, formerly of Janesville, was one of two men Janesville police believe shot at each other Aug. 17 at a gas station at 1951 Center Ave. No one was reported injured.

Powell was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence for the federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release. The sentence includes four years of supervision after release from prison.

He pleaded guilty to the charge March 20.

Powell fired a gun at a group of people at the gas station, and someone shot back, nearly hitting a woman and her small children inside the store, according to the release.

Powell had been convicted previously in Rock County and in Cook County, Illinois, on charges that included arson, burglary and substantial battery. Because of those convictions, he was “classified as an armed career criminal,” leading to the mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, according to the release.

The federal charge was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime, according to the release.

The release credits the investigation by Janesville police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Powell still faces Rock County charges of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Corey L. Johnson, 25, of 1906 N. Washington St. No. 5, Janesville, was charged in Rock County Court with possession of a firearm by a felon in the incident. He stood mute to the charges Oct. 10, and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.