JANESVILLE

Lauren Jeske wiped her eyes dry, and her shoulders shook as she wept in Rock County Court on Wednesday.

Jeske, 18, Evansville, was arrested in March after she attempted to sell prescription drugs to students at Evansville High School. She tried to flee during an arrest and injured an officer in the process.

Jeske was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison and three years of probation for possession of a non-narcotic with intent to deliver and resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm or soft tissue injury.

Jeske also was sentenced to nine months and 90 days in Rock County Jail for probation violation.

Assistant District Attorney Rich Sullivan argued for two years of prison time and three years of probation for each of the felonies.

Sullivan said Jeske told the state during an investigation that she had begun hanging with the wrong crowd in high school and stealing oxycodone from her mom and snorting it.

“We are in a unique situation where we certainly have somebody who has had some trauma, and we’ve tried to address that trauma in the community. Unfortunately, we were not able to do so. There are programs available in the prison system that will address her needs,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said Jeske’s past and drug use could lead to her becoming a victim of sex trafficking or continued drug use. Prison time was a necessity for Jeske’s sake, he said.

“She’s a user. She’s someone who becomes dangerous to others because of her precarious situation, and she’s certainly dangerous to herself,” he said.

“She needs the structure of prison. It will benefit her in the long run,” he said.

Defense attorney Ryan O’Hara recommended three years of probation. He said Jeske has been turning her life around since her arrest.

Jeske earned her high school diploma and hopes to someday move on in her education, work and family life, O’Hara said. The drugs she used were non-narcotics, and her drug abuse and mental needs would be best met in the community, he said.

“The substances in the case before the court today that she had possession with intent to deliver were non-narcotic drugs, and she had previously been prescribed one of those drugs for her mental health,” he said.

“This isn’t something where Mrs. Jeske is going out and getting herself into dangerous situations on the street where she’s buying narcotics from drug dealers and selling them at her high school,” O’Hara said.

In a tearful statement, Jeske said she will be better in the future. She said she has been clean from opiates for six months and hopes to apply for college and find a job in the future.

“I want to start by saying that I have really thought about what I want and don’t want in life, and I will continue to soul search no matter what happens today,” she said. “There is no excuse for the crimes I’ve committed, and I accept full responsibility for my actions … Once I am released, I am going to continue to turn my life around completely.”

But Judge Barbara McCrory agreed with the prosecution, saying oxycodone is dangerous.

“I think that oxycodone and heroin is sort of a distinction without a difference,” McCrory said to O'Hara before later addressing Jeske.

“You were selling drugs at school," McCrory said. "That’s dangerous … you were selling drugs to people not knowing how they were going to react to those things because these are prescription medications that don’t just get handed out willy-nilly."