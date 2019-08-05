BARABOO

A former Rock County sheriff's deputy was sentenced Monday to jail and probation.

In Sauk County Court, Keegan J. Kelly, 26, pleaded no contest to and was convicted of three misdemeanors: battery, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, all as domestic abuse crimes.

He also pleaded guilty to a felony—strangulation and suffocation as domestic abuse—but as part of a plea agreement the court did not convict him. The felony will be held open until Kelly completes nine months in jail and three years of probation ordered on the misdemeanor convictions.

A felony charge of false imprisonment as a domestic crime was dismissed.

The Sauk County charges stem from a Feb. 14 incident in a hotel room in Lake Delton, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities said the woman used a cellphone to record the attack.

The assault happened after Kelly began playing “The Red,” a song by the rock band Chevelle that Kelly likes to play “every time he becomes violent” with a woman he knows, according to the complaint.

Kelly resigned from the Rock County Sheriff's Office effective April 12.

Kelly also faces charges in Rock County, where he is accused of assaulting the same woman in January.

In a statement to the court Monday, the woman told the judge she doesn't believe Kelly will change his ways, and she predicted he will have other victims.

This story will be updated.