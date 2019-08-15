ELKHORN

A former Delavan man pleaded guilty to cocaine charges in an agreement he reached in Walworth County Court on Thursday.

Christian Montano, 27, more recently of Sharon, pleaded guilty to two counts of delivering cocaine and two counts of possessing the drug after an investigation in which police said they used a wiretap to catch a Janesville man providing him with cocaine in 2017.

Other drug and bail-jumping charges were dismissed and read in to the record.

The Janesville man, Cristian F. Rodriguez, 28, was sentenced June 12 to a year in the Walworth County Jail with work release and eight years of probation, court records show.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents said Rodriguez supplied multiple ounces of cocaine to Montano. The two were among 16 drug arrests authorities announced in February 2018, when they say Montano possessed cocaine.

Cocaine that Rodriguez supplied to Montano eventually was sold to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.

Montano is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. Oct. 11.