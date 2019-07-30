JANESVILLE

A retired Beloit police officer could face years in prison after he entered a guilty plea in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Larry J. Woods, 63, pleaded guilty to repeated sexual assault of a child.

“I am going to be arguing, obviously, for a very lengthy prison sentence,” Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said as he argued for Woods to be held in jail pending his sentencing in September.

Woods has been free on bond. Judge John Wood ordered Woods be taken into custody after Tuesday’s hearing.

As part of a plea agreement, Dirks will argue for no more than 10 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision.

Also as part of the agreement, prosecutors dismissed a bail-jumping charge, which was issued because Woods had failed to inform the court he had moved to Rockford, Illinois, in violation of the terms of his bond.

Woods had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl in 2017 and 2018 that included encounters in hotels in Beloit and Rockford, Illinois, according to a criminal complaint.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27

Woods also faces charges in federal court in the same case, two counts of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent that the minor engage in sexual activity.

The federal charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison.

In a notice filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that to show Woods had “an ongoing sexual relationship” with the victim, it plans “to introduce videos of the defendant and the victim together to demonstrate that the defendant was sexually interested in (and active with) the victim prior to transporting her to Rockford.”

Woods retired from the police department in 2007 and worked as a security guard for the Beloit School District and public library.