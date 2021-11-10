JANESVILLE
A former Clinton village trustee has pleaded guilty in a child sex assault case as part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Ronald E. Torkilson, 70, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault and was sentenced by Judge John Wood to four years of probation and is required to register as a sex offender after an investigation regarding two sexual assaults of a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy in 1997.
He was originally charged with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. As part of the plea agreement, the charges were amended with a single count of repeated sexual assault of a child being dismissed but read into the court record.
Torkilson was arrested and charged in April 2021 after the two victims came forward to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office as adults about assaults in their youth.
As previously reported by Adams Publishing Group, a man told a Rock County Sheriff’s Office detective that Torkilson assaulted him starting at age 14 while he was in eighth grade. Torkilson drove the victim around in a truck, gave him beer and then assaulted him. The victim told police all assaults were predicated on getting the victim intoxicated, court records show.
Another adult male victim told authorities Torkilson assaulted him multiple times at a home in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street in Clinton when the second victim was 14 years old. The assaults of the second victim also included alcohol and continued until the victim was 17 years old, the criminal complaint states.
The second victim told authorities he never came forward about the assaults “because he was always embarrassed,” the complaint said.
Rock County Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig confirmed one of the victims in the case had recently died, noting that there was “no evidence” that the victim’s death had “anything to do with the case.”
During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Braunschweig said the assaults committed by Torkilson were “shocking” and a “boogeyman-type of situation.”
“This is one of those nightmares,” Braunschweig said.
Braunschweig stressed that both victims in the case had informed the court that there wasn’t “any desire to see the defendant imprisoned,” which prompted the sentence request for probation.
“They just wanted exposure,” Braunschweig said, noting that the state waited about 10 months to see whether any other victims would come forward amid media coverage of the case.
As a result of the assaults, Braunschweig said the victims dealt with “alcoholism and negative ramifications that can be attributed to the trauma that was felt and endured” as teenagers.
Defense attorney Scott Schroeder cited Torkilson’s cooperation with law enforcement as a sign he was taking responsibility for his actions.
“This is an appropriate sentence,” Schroeder said.
Torkilson apologized to the victims in the case.
“I am very, very sorry for what went on,” Torkilson said. “I ask for their forgiveness. It has really been hard on myself and my family, and I would just like to get it over and done with, I guess.”
Torkilson, who served on the Village Board of Trustees, did not respond to a request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Village Board President Thomas Peterson said Torkilson had communicated to the board that if he was convicted, he would resign from his trustee position. The village’s website was updated Wednesday morning to show that Torkilson’s seat was listed as vacant.
Since his arrest, Torkilson continued to carry out his role as trustee by attending meetings and participating in voting on village business, according to village board meeting minutes reviewed by APG.