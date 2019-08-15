MADISON

A Beloit woman has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for filing 374 false tax returns between 2013 and 2016, the state Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Kimberly Harrison, 47, also was sentenced to a year of supervised release Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a news release.

The court will determine the amount of restitution within 30 days. U.S. District Chief Judge James Peterson said the false returns cost the government $583,298 in lost taxes, according to the release.

Harrison pleaded guilty May 24 to aiding and abetting in the preparation and filing of false income tax returns.

At her plea hearing, she admitted filing 374 tax returns that could be traced back to her between 2013 and 2016. She did not sign the returns as the paid preparer, but rather made it look like they had been filed by clients, according to the release.

Harrison earned $9,350 per year in fees as a tax preparer but did not report the income on her own tax returns, the release states.

Peterson said Harrison cheated the same government that was providing her with public benefits.

“People need to know that our tax laws will be enforced and if you cheat on your taxes, it is going to be taken seriously,” Peterson is quoted as saying in the release.

Harrison was ordered to begin serving her sentence Sept. 16.