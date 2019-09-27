JANESVILLE

A former Beloit police officer was sentenced to prison Friday on charges that he sexually assaulting a Beloit girl more 100 times.

Larry J. Woods, 63, also had worked as a school security guard. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervision for the repeated sexual assault of the teen at multiple locations across the Stateline area, including hotels in Beloit and Rockford, Illinois.

Woods still faces sentencing in federal court, where he pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to a charge of transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. For the federal charge, Woods faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Rock County Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks requested a 10-year prison sentence followed by 10 years supervised release. Defense attorney Francis Raff asked for five years prison and five years supervision.

As evidence that Woods has "refused to take responsibility" for his actions, Dirks pointed to Woods' claim in the presentence investigation that he was drugged by the girl and doesn't recall details of the assaults.

Raff said the impending federal sentence, Woods' age and his lack of a prior criminal record warranted a lighter sentence.

Judge John Wood agreed with Dirks' characterization, telling Woods his actions were "disgusting," adding that Woods had "ruined a great number of lives" in preying on the young girl.

"By all accounts, you lived a stellar life and helped the community in many ways," Wood said of Woods' 25 years with the Beloit Police Department. "That is going to make this that much more shocking, and it shocks the conscience of our entire community."

The former police officer most recently worked as a security guard at Aldrich Intermediate School in Beloit and at the Beloit Public Library before his arrest in June 2018.

The mother of the girl alerted law enforcement after finding cellphone videos showing Woods and her daughter in a state of undress. Through a forensic analysis of cellphone records, law enforcement uncovered 21 explicit videos linked to one of the victim's social media accounts and inappropriate text messages between Woods and the girl.

In court Friday, Woods said he takes responsibility for his actions.

"I am very sorry for my actions regarding the charges," Woods said. "I deeply apologize to the victim and her family in this case. I truly would pray that the victim can move on with her life to be a successful lady in her long life to come. I am also sorry that I brought shame to my wife and my family."

As part of his sentence, Woods must register as a sex offender, receive sex offender treatment while incarcerated and have no contact with the victim or her family members.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 6 in U.S. District Court in Madison.