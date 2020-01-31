JANESVILLE

A former president of the NAACP's Beloit chapter who pleaded guilty to stealing from the organization was ordered Friday to pay more than $22,000 in restitution.

Birdia McAlister, 63, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property less than $2,500. She was sentenced to two years' probation for each count, to be served concurrently, and ordered to pay restitution.

McAlister agreed to pay $22,442.98 to the NAACP Beloit chapter after she and defense attorney Phil Brehm reached an agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.

Court records accuse McAlister of stealing more than $50,000 in branch funds between March 2012 and July 2014, but Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig said that number wasn’t correct.

Braunschweig told the court the restitution figure comes from consultation with NAACP board members and an independent accountant who helped the chapter review its finances.

McAlister will meet with a probation agent to develop a payment schedule, but Brehm said she was on a “somewhat limited income.”

Friday’s hearing marks the end of a nearly six-year court process that was delayed multiple times over the years.

NAACP Beloit chapter President Dorothy Harrell could not immediately be reached for comment on the case.