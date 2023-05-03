JANESVILLE — Former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences for the 2020 murders of two women in Janesville.
Randle El, 36, will be eligible for parole in 60 years, after being convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester.
Randle El was convicted of shooting and leaving Winchester, 30, and McAdory, 27, along Midvale Drive in Janesville in February of 2020. They were found barely alive with multiple gunshot wounds. Both later died.
Several witnesses told police that Randle El sold drugs in Janesville and had threatened Winchester prior to her death because she owed him money, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court.
Randle El is also accused of taking McAdory’s Jeep and driving it to Illinois. He is alleged to have run out of gas and abandoned the vehicle in the Chicago area after attempting to set the center console on fire.
Randle El turned himself in to Chicago police in the days after the shootings but did not confess to the murders.
Impact statements
Emotions were high at the hearing Wednesday for both the families of Randle El and the two women that he was convicted of killing. Several family members and friends of both women shared on the witness stand about the personalities of the two and how the deaths have affected their families.
First to share was Winchester’s aunt, Donna Pass. Pass shared her love for her niece and talked about the choices people make in life. She said Winchester made bad choices but because of the choice Randle El made that night her niece would never get the chance to grow from hers.
“You took a daughter away from her mother and father, a mother away from her children and you took my niece from me,” Pass said, while staring at Randle El.
Pass and the rest of Winchester’s family asked the court to sentence Randle El to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“We are a very stubborn family…we will never stop fighting to keep you behind bars,” she said. “Because that’s where monsters like you belong.”
McAdory’s sister, Shanta Stelter, said she was a friend to everyone and had enrolled in nursing school, a dream ended for her by Randle El.
“February 10, 2020 rolled in like a normal day not knowing that our family would receive the worst news we would ever hear,” Stelter said. “That our sister was gunned down, found on the side of the road, cold, alone, scared, sad and lifeless.”
She said her family was forever changed and now they are only left with memories of their mother, daughter, sister and friend.
“My heart is filled with hate and sadness knowing that we won’t be able to continue to make those memories with her,” she said. “She’s never coming back.”
Stelter said Randle El “deserves so much more than a jail cell.I want him to have life in prison with no chance of parole. I hope every day you wake up, it’s hell for you,” she said while looking at Randle El.
McAdory’s mother, Stephanie Vinson, said in her testimony that Brittany’s dream of becoming a hospice nurse was to make sure nobody died alone. A friend reading the testimony told the court that she and McAdory enrolled into nursing school together and they would have been graduating this Thursday if Randle El hadn’t made the choice he did that night.
Randel El’s father, mother, brother and two aunts came forward to share about him to help Judge Barbara McCrory make her decision.
His brother, Antwaan Randle El, through tears offered his condolences to the families of the two women and said their parents did not raise Marcus to be like that.
“Three years ago, my brother made a terrible decision that affected many lives, a lot of us in the courtroom today,” he said.
He asked the court to have mercy on his brother, saying that’s not the guy he knows Marcus to be.
“There had to be something else going on medically, mentally, there had to be something else going on for him to make the decision that would change everything,” Antwaan Randle El said.
His mother Jaclyn Randel El and his aunt said that they didn’t feel like there was enough evidence that Randle El killed the women.
“I know in my heart that Marcus didn’t commit those crimes,” Randle El’s aunt told the court, a statement which drew scoffs from the McAdory and Winchester families. They all said chronic drug use and mental illness were the reason for Randle El’s behavior that night.
Prosecutor Gerald Urbik asked on behalf of the state for a life sentence without the opportunity for parole, as consecutive sentences.
For the other two counts of taking the victim’s car and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Randle El was additionally sentenced to 39 years, consecutive to the first two counts. Prosecutors also asked that $27,868 be paid in restitution to the victim’ families.
Urbik asked for a sentence that laid out the injuries to the women in detail and even said that this was the “most aggravated homicide cases” that he had seen in his 30 years as a prosecutor.
Defense attorney Michael Hart said the court should also take into consideration Randle El’s mental health struggles. Hart said that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which causes mood swings and paranoia, and has been taking a mood stabilizer at the county jail.
Judge McCrory prefaced her sentencing by saying that choices were made and that Randle El has impacted two families. She said that the mental health problems are “not an excuse” for the choices that were made but a way to explain what the state of mind might of been that night. She also said two women lost their lives and she knows that there is a lot of outcry for justice.
The announcement of the sentence was met with sighs of relief and silent cheers from the victims’ family members and friends.
The judge concluded the hearing by saying that the Randel El, Mcadory and Winchester families have all lost children, parents and loved ones in two very different ways and that there are no “winners or losers today.”