ELKHORN

A Fontana man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving admitted to police that he drank two vodka sodas before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Lake Geneva police say Ryan H. Hogan, 38, of 771 Brickley Court, drove while intoxicated at about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 5 at Broad and Dodge streets, the complaint states.

An officer reported that Hogan’s vehicle was involved in an accident, but further details were not included in the complaint. Results from a blood test are pending.

Hogan was convicted of intoxicated driving in 2001, 2002 and 2005, according to the complaint.