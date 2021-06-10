TOWN OF MAGNOLIA
An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday following a "crime spree" that lasted five hours in southern Rock County, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The first complaint was a hit-and-run reported at 4:23 p.m. on South Highway 140 and Larsen Road in the Town of Bradford.
Bryan R. Burns, 32, of Roscoe, Illinois, was suspected of fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run driving a white Chevrolet Suburban that was reported stolen out of Genoa City earlier Tuesday, according to the release.
Later at 6:31 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on West Highway 81 and South County K in the Town of Newark. A witness to the crash told deputies one of the drivers involved had stolen a red Toyota Tacoma from someone who stopped to help at the crash scene, according to the release.
While responding to the Highway 81 crash, deputies received a delayed report of an unwanted subject at a home on North Highway 104 in the Town of Magnolia.
According to the release, deputies found Burns had forced entry to the residence by using a shotgun to shoot open a lock. Deputies believe Burns then assaulted two occupants at the residence before stealing their vehicle.
Deputies found the vehicle stolen from the Highway 81 crash and another stolen vehicle at the residence, according to the release.
At 7:53 p.m., the stolen red Toyota Tacoma was spotted in a ditch near West State Line Road and South Nelson Road in Winnebago County, Illinois.
Rock and Winnebago County deputies located Burns in a marshy area near the crash scene. Burns was arrested and transported to a local medical facility for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.
Burns was arrested on a charge of robbery while armed. Additional charges might be issued following the conclusion of the investigation.