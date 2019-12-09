EDGERTON

Five people accused of dealing large amounts of marijuana and pills from an Edgerton residence were charged in Rock County Court on Monday.

Edgerton police collected about 28 ounces of marijuana, 338 pills and $9,667 in cash when they raided 702 W. Hubert St. on Oct. 14, according to the criminal complaint.

Police Chief Robert Kowalski said getting the pills tested at the state Crime Lab was a factor in the delay in charging the five.

Charged were five people whose addresses have changed since their arrests:

Cole R. Green, 23, of 320½ Race St., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver 200 or fewer grams of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, all near a park.

David M. Pestor, 18, of 9971 N. Edgewood Shores Road, Edgerton, with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and marijuana, possession with intent to deliver Schedule 4 drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all near a park, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Andrew J. Mac Naughton III, 17, of 9971 N. Edgewood Shores Road, Edgerton, with possession with intent to deliver 200 or fewer grams of THC, party to maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of paraphernalia, all near a park.

Debra L. Mac Naughton, 37, of 9971 N. Edgewood Shores Road, Edgerton, with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip A. Schultz, 29, of 9971 N. Edgewood Shores Road, Edgerton, with party to maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pills seized in the bust included amphetamines, morphine, Lorazepam, clonazepam and Vyvanse, and Andrew Mac Naughton had messages on his phone indicating he sold both marijuana and LSD, according to the complaint.

More than half of the marijuana, the cash and the pills were found in a safe belonging to Pestor, according to the complaint.

Debra told police she and Schultz rented the house and that others living there were Andrew, two juveniles, Green, Pestor and another man and woman, according to the complaint.

Debra said all the adults in the house smoked marijuana, but the juveniles did not, according to the complaint.

Green admitted possession of an ounce of marijuana and oxycodone without a prescription and selling marijuana, and also that he paid rent to stay in the house’s basement, according to the complaint.

All were released on signature bonds after their court appearances Monday.