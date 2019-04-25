JANESVILLE

Five teenagers were arrested after a foot pursuit Wednesday in Janesville for operating a stolen vehicle and for retail theft of a puppy, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched to Lions Quick Mart, 2615 Milton Ave., for a reported gas drive-off at 1:15 p.m. Officers learned the vehicle in question, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was reportedly stolen.

Officers located the unoccupied vehicle at the Janesville Mall, where the suspects eventually exited with a puppy stolen from the Furry Babies store in the mall. Officers chased the suspects when they fled on foot.

The suspects left the puppy in the vehicle when they fled, according to the release.

Three of the suspects were arrested near Woodman’s, and two more were arrested at KFC, where one was armed with a loaded 9 mm handgun.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the town of Middleton on Monday, according to the release. Several sets of car keys were found inside.

All suspects were returned to Dane County. The suspects are 14, 15 and 16 years old.

All were charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Four were charged with resisting an officer. Three were charged with retail theft. One was charged with possession of THC, and one was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.