TOWN OF BELOIT
Town of Beloit police are investigating a suspicious fire Sunday night at a Department of Corrections probation and parole office, the town fire chief said Monday.
Fire Chief Gene Wright said they were alerted to the fire, which caused “minor damage,” at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday at 2920 Prairie Ave.
He said a 3-foot area outside the building was burning, and firefighters also observed a broken window and “some fire” inside the building.
A first responder at the scene mostly put out the fire with an extinguisher, Wright said. A fire engine then arrived and finished off the fire.
Wright said fire officials consider the fire suspicious, and the police department is handling the investigation.