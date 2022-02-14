MADISON
A Beloit man used the drug habits of an adult woman and a teenager to coerce them into prostitution in 2017, a federal prosecutor told jurors Monday at the start of a sex trafficking trial.
Corey Hereford, 50, of Beloit, knew the woman had a drug addiction and “held it over her head,” manipulating her to perform commercial sex acts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Slava Kuperstein said.
“He sold her drugs, and she paid him back through sex dates,” Kuperstein said at the opening of the trial, which is expected to run for four days.
Hereford controlled the woman’s access to drugs, the price of her dates and her profits, Kuperstein added.
The woman was controllable because she didn’t want to go through the pain of heroin withdrawal. The strength of her addiction was so intense that she returned to Hereford even after going through a rehabilitation period, the prosecutor said.
Hereford’s attorney, Robert Ruth, told jurors his client was involved in prostitution and drug sales but didn’t coerce anyone, a necessary element of the offense that the government charged.
The prosecutor said the woman worked for Hereford during the summer of 2017 until she called her mother to pick her up from the Tollway Inn in South Beloit, Illinois, while she went through heroin withdrawal.
Hereford also exploited a 16-year-old and introduced her to the world of prostitution by selling her crack cocaine and keeping her in debt, Kuperstein said.
Kuperstein told jurors that they would hear from Tonyiel L. Partee, a Janesville woman, who will say she worked as a prostitute for Hereford and then recruited other women to take her place.
Partee, 30, was sentenced in October to three years in prison on a commercial sex charge.
The charges against Hereford include coercing an adult and a minor to engage in commercial sex acts and maintaining a drug house in Janesville in 2017. If convicted, he faces maximum penalties of 80 years in prison.
At trial, the government will introduce Facebook message between the woman and Hereford communicating certain details of his commercial sex trade, Kuperstein said.
At the end of the trial, jurors will have proof that Hereford coerced the woman into prostitution and maintain a drug house, Kuperstein said.
Ruth, the defense attorney, described a different set of circumstances. He said Partee “lived the hustle life,” using drugs and working as a prostitute for Hereford. He said Partee also rented motel rooms for Hereford’s other prostitutes and split the proceeds with him.
Ruth said the Facebook messages Kuperstein referred to will show Partee was a willing participant working as a prostitute “for the money, not out of coercion.”
The messages will indicate that even “on a slow night,” there would 10 customers at $200 each. Of that, Hereford would take $100 for providing security and advertising the women online. The balance was evenly split between Partee and a recruited prostitute, Ruth said.
Ruth said the teen involved in the case was rebelling against her parents and dabbling in drugs before meeting Hereford.
Despite his supposed success as a pimp, Hereford was habitually broke, Ruth said. He couldn’t afford the motel rooms, took a bike or bus when he wanted to travel, and “couldn’t even pay for cigarettes.”
When Partee was with Hereford, she was fond of him and happy to work with him, Ruth said, but she turned on Hereford for unknown reasons.
The government’s witnesses are holding a grudge against Hereford and want to make him “the fall guy,” Ruth said.
He said a customer will tell jurors he dealt with Partee, not Hereford and that the defense’s witnesses “have no ax to grind” against Hereford.