TOWN OF BRADFORD

A person was arrested on suspected weapons violations after the FBI executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Leonard Peace, a public affairs officer for the FBI's Milwaukee division, confirmed FBI agents arrived at a residence near Clinton sometime after 8 a.m.

A Gazette photographer saw FBI officials and State Patrol officers at 6243 S. Highway 140, Clinton, at about 12:30 p.m.

Authorities arrested someone at the residence, and the person will appear in federal court in Madison at 2 p.m., Peace said.

The person was arrested without incident, he said.

A State Patrol officer on scene told a photographer nobody had been hurt and there was no threat to the public.

More details will be released after the 2 p.m. court appearance, Peace said.

A Clinton police officer told The Gazette he could not share any information or confirm whether the FBI was in the area.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office was aware the FBI was at the residence but had no additional information, said Grace Becker, administrative secretary for the sheriff's office.

Gazette photographer Tony Wahl and reporter Jonah Beleckis contributed to this report.