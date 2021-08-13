The FBI confirmed Friday that its agents were in the Elkhorn area on Wednesday, and a Walworth County Fair official said they visited the fair’s offices.
The agents sought records relating to an out-of-state company that has provided services to the fair for more than two years, said fairgrounds manager Larry Gaffey.
Gaffey said agents told him he was free to say what he wanted, but they asked him not to identify the company because it could harm their investigation.
The company in question is not the kind of vendor, such as a food provider, that people normally associate with the fair, Gaffey said.
“There was no danger to the public associated with the activity,” said Leonard Peace, spokesman for the FBI’s Milwaukee office, in a brief email.
“No further information is available at this time, as it remains a pending matter,” Peace wrote.
Gaffey said the plain-clothed agents, who arrived just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, were not looking into the fair itself.
“They were pleased with what information we were able to give them,” Gaffey said.
The agents called him before their arrival, Gaffey said. “They were very professional and very nice, and we obviously cooperated fully and will continue to cooperate if they need anything else from us.”
The agents said they didn’t want to scare the staff, so Gaffey said he asked to go with them and tell the staff what was going on so they wouldn’t be alarmed.
“We are happy to help law enforcement in any way we can,” Gaffey said. "We want to make sure the people we do business with are doing business the right way, too, so we’re happy they’re keeping an eye out for us.”
