BELOIT
Police are seeking leads in a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue on Monday.
Officers responded to the area at around 11:27 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
Preliminary information from the investigation shows the victim and the suspect or suspects knew each other and that the shooting was “a targeted assault,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Police did not confirm the man’s identity or age Monday. No further information has been made public by the department.
Witnesses who spoke to the Beloit Daily News on condition of anonymity said they heard between two and three gunshots before seeing multiple people flee the area. Neighbors in the area said the victim was in his 20s.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6801 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
The fatal shooting marks the second homicide in 2021 in Beloit. The first happened March 30 in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue when Jordan Jefferson, 33, was shot.
The Beloit Police Department has investigated eight nonfatal shootings this year. In 2020, Beloit police investigated 16 non-fatal shootings and two gun-related homicides.