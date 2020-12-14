DELAVAN
Delavan police are looking for the shooter in a fatal shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Sunday night, according to a news release issued Monday.
Life-saving measures for the victim, Alejandro Gonzalez, were unsuccessful, and he died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Police responded at about 9:02 p.m. Sunday to 820 Parish Court, building one, according to the release. Some who called 911 said several vehicles fled the scene before police arrived.
Delavan police are asking for witnesses and available surveillance video from this incident. Those with information may contact the police department at 262-728-6311 or Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.
