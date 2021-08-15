EVANSVILLE
Drew Erdmann and Will Church used to fish together along Lake Leota in their hometown of Evansville.
Erdmann fished alone Saturday. William B. Church, 21, was struck by a vehicle in the early morning of Nov. 17, 2018, and died.
Erdmann and other friends and family gathered at the lake to remember Church with a potluck, badminton and fishing on a warm, peaceful day.
“He was always a mood brightener. He’d make you laugh no matter what,” Erdmann recalled. “The look on his face would just cheer you up.”
A group ate under a pavilion roof next to the lake, sharing smiles and memories, but one thing they couldn’t share was exactly how Church died. The driver was never found, so a new GoFundMe fundraiser aims to raise money for a reward for information.
Church’s mother, Robin Milbrandt, has been told he was walking home from a party on County B near Evansville. Some friends had left the party earlier and asked if he was OK. They were assured he was.
Rescue units were called at 12:11 a.m.
Milbrandt doesn’t know if anyone was walking with her son or how many people were in the vehicle that hit him. No one has ever come forward as far as Milbrandt knows.
“We are currently investigating it,” Capt. Aaron Burdick of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office detectives said last week.
“We have followed up leads. We’re still following up leads up to today’s date, so it’s still basically fresh in our minds, and we’re doing our due diligence in trying to solve it,” Burdick said. “It’s serious, and obviously it’s a tragedy that it happened.”
William had graduated from Evansville High School two years earlier and had a job in Oregon.
“He was a really good kid. Meant the world to me, that’s for sure, and to his sisters,” Milbrandt said Saturday.
William’s father, Bradley William Church, died in a car crash in 2003, and kids would cruelly taunt him about that, hoping to get a rise out of him, Milbrandt said.
But he could light up a room with his smile, she said, and fishing was his passion.
Church’s favorite fishing hole was Lake Leota. He could walk there from his home.
“If I couldn’t find him anywhere, I knew to find him out here,” Milbrandt said.
Finding those responsible for his death would bring closure and relief, Milbrandt said. She would feel better knowing that someone could do such a thing and not get away with it.
Family friend Katrina Maldonado spearheaded the GoFundMe effort.
“It’s hard enough to lose a child, but to not get any answers or closure or understanding of what happened … they are in a lot of pain,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado said she hopes the reward money will prompt someone to speak up or that the publicity might even get whoever did it to come forward.
Meanwhile, all Church’s loved ones can do is meet once a year at his favorite fishing spot.
“It’s nice to be out. It’s a beautiful day,” Erdmann said.
“He was a good kid,” Erdmann added. “Too young.”