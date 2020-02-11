JANESVILLE

Kiara Mcadory dropped to her knees along the side of Midvale Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old woman sobbed in front of a memorial of balloons, flowers, Newport cigarettes, empty bottles of Hennessy liquor, stuffed animals and a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee anchored in the snow.

Kiara’s cousin was one of two Janesville women shot and killed at that spot early Monday.

The deceased are Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, and Brittany N. Mcadory, 27.

Preliminary results from autopsies conducted at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department on Monday showed both women died from “homicidal, firearm-related trauma,” according to the news release.

Additional testing is underway, according to the release.

The women were found wounded in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive early Monday morning after police responded to a 911 call. Police said they died later at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Kathy Patrick, Brittany’s aunt, said Brittany smiled all the time. She was a happy person who would never hurt anyone, she said.

Patrick, Kiara and Kayla Mcadory, also a cousin, visited the memorial at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They decorated the memorial with flowers and balloons and spray painted “RIP Britt” and “RIP Sea Sea” in the snow.

Brittany was a mother above all else. She was devoted to her son and daughter, Patrick said.

Patrick smiled as she remembered Brittany singing songs from the movie “Moana” to her daughter.

Brittany recently had enrolled in school to pursue nursing, Patrick said. Brittany recently had posted on Facebook about her excitement for school.

“Got accepted into school to start my LPN journey,” Brittany posted. “I moved away to start a new life and it may be challenging but I’m going to do this.”

Patrick on Monday learned about Winchester’s death before Brittany’s. She knew Brittany and Winchester were friends.

“(I thought) please don’t tell me she (Brittany) was with her,” Patrick said. “And she was.”

Winchester was a bubbly woman and was always nice the few times Patrick met her, she said.

“She (Brittany) was the most happiest person,” Kiara said through tears.

A vehicle belonging to one of the women was later found abandoned along Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

This story will be updated.