JANESVILLE

An 18-year-old Janesville man is accused of second-degree sexual assault after a woman said she was assaulted after a night of excessive drinking.

The woman told Janesville police that she went home with Bryce X. Dyer of 829 Blaine Ave. early Saturday morning after drinking to the point of vomiting, according to the criminal complaint.

Dyer offered to let her stay at his place so she wouldn’t drive in her condition. He said he would sleep on the floor while she slept on the bed, according to the complaint.

The woman said there was no discussion of sexual intercourse, and she passed out on the bed.

She woke up to Dyer assaulting her, but she could not speak, see or move because she was so drunk, according to the complaint.

The woman said she lost consciousness again and woke up wearing sweatpants that she hadn’t been wearing.

Under questioning, Dyer eventually admitted the assault, saying it dawned on him while he was doing it that it was wrong, and he apologized for taking advantage of the woman, according to the complaint.

Dyer voluntarily went to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville for a sexual assault nurse exam, according to the complaint.

Dyer was released on a signature bond after his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Monday. He was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety while his case is pending and to have no contact with the woman.