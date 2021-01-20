EVANSVILLE
An Evansville woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of her fourth intoxicated-driving offense, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically and almost crashing into other vehicles. A deputy located the vehicle on Highway 213 near County M south of Evansville, according to the release.
The driver, Kara Kulke of Evansville, showed signs of impairment. She refused to submit to a field sobriety test, according to the release.
Kulke was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving.