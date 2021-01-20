EVANSVILLE
An Evansville woman was arrested Tuesday on a suspected fourth OWI charge, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded to a traffic complain of a vehicle driving erratically on the road and almost crashing with other vehicles. A deputy located the vehicle on Highway 213 near County M, according to the release.
The driver Kara Kulke of Evansville showed signs of impairment. She refused to submit to a field sobriety test, according to the release.
Kulke was arrested on a charge of fourth offense OWI.