An Evansville woman has been charged in federal court in a scheme to steal more than $300,000 from the child learning center where she was executive director, the state Department of Justice announced in a news release.
Nichole Genz, 40, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud in the scheme to defraud Learning Gardens Child Development Center, a subsidiary of Madison-based Park Towne Development Co., according to the release
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.
In the grand jury's indictment, Genz is accused of embezzling more $311,000 with the help of an unnamed co-worker, who was the accounting manager for Park Towne, between January 2014 and September 2018, according to the release.
The two are accused of depositing tuition checks into the petty cash account and withdrawing cash, writing company checks and cashing them, and altering bank statements. Genz is accused of using company debit and credit cards for personal use, according to the release.
The charges are a result of a Madison Police Department investigation.