JANESVILLE

A traffic accident Sunday led to an Evansville man's seventh intoxicated-driving arrest, Janesville police reported.

Officers responded at 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a traffic accident at West Court Street and Austin Road, according to a police department news release.

An investigation revealed that Curt L. Baumer, 38, 10749 W. County A, was driving south on Austin Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle that was westbound on West Court Street, according to the release.

Baumer showed signs of impairment before and during field sobriety tests, police said. He was arrested on charges of seventh-offense OWI, having open intoxicants in a vehicle and operating without insurance.

Baumer is being held at the Rock County Jail.