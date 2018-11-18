01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC

A 21-year-old Evansville man died Saturday morning in what is believed to have been a hit and run, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a scene at Highway M between Elaine Drive and Hill Drive in the town of Union at 12:11 a.m. Saturday where a male subject who appeared to be dead was lying in the middle of the roadway.

The Rock County Medical Examiner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation found the man had been in the roadway when he was believed to have been struck by a vehicle, according to the release. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 608-757-2255.Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Evansville Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

