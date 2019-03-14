ORFORDVILLE

An Evansville man was arrested on suspicion of a seventh OWI after a crash early Thursday morning, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office release.

Robert L. Zapata, 54, Evansville, was traveling north on South Highway 213 when he struck a broken tree branch near West Lang Road.

The release says Zapata lost control, pulled down power lines and broke a power pole. Traffic was diverted as power lines were down across the road. Line were cleared by 1:45 a.m., according to the release.

Zapata was uninjured but showed signs of intoxication. He performed a field sobriety test.

Deputies charged Zapata for a felony OWI seventh offense.

He agreed to a blood test and is currently held at Rock County Jail.