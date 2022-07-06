An Evansville man has been arrested for possession of child pornography after being found to have sent images featuring prepubescent girls doing sexual acts through a messaging app.
Nicholas J. Kostman, 27, was arrested for three counts of felony possession of child pornography after the state Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes against Children task force received a tip from messaging app Kik that a user by the name of Nick had sent suspicious images to another user in April 2020. Of the 17 images obtained, a Rock County detective determined that 14 of them depicted child pornography where “any reasonable person would know” the female subjects in the photos were not 18 years of age, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court stated.
Kostman was arrested after the state subpoenaed LiteWire, the Internet company associated with his IP address, in April 2022.
During a search warrant conducted at Kostman’s home in July 2020, FBI agents found more than 1,000 suspected images of child pornography and approximately four dozen videos on one of the multiple devices seized.
Each charge is a Class D felony and carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years, a fine of $100,000 or both. Kostman’s bond was set at $500, and its conditions prevent him from using any electronic device outside of contacting the court and his attorney.
