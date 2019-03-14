ORFORDVILLE

An Evansville man faces his seventh intoxicated driving charge after a one-vehicle crash that pulled down power lines early Thursday morning, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Robert L. Zapata, 54, of Evansville was traveling north on South Highway 213 when he struck a broken tree branch near West Lang Road, according to the release.

He lost control of his vehicle, which pulled down power lines and struck and broke a power pole. Traffic was diverted until the power lines were cleared about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the release.

Zapata was uninjured but showed signs of intoxication. The results of a blood test are pending.

Zapata is currently being held at Rock County Jail.