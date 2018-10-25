EVANSVILLE
An Evansville man was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Rock County Court this week.
Kenneth D. Gleed, 47, of 26 Cortland Drive was arrested after an Evansville officer saw him pass in a no-passing zone on East Main Street on Sunday night, according to the criminal complaint.
Gleed refused to participate in sobriety tests or to have his blood drawn, but the officer got a search warrant to draw the blood that night, according to the complaint.
Gleed’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1989, 1999 and 2002, according to the complaint.
