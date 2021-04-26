JANESVILLE
An Evansville man charged this month with his suspected fourth intoxicated-driving offense reportedly drove in the wrong lane of traffic, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Evansville police say Michael S. Bales Jr., 36, of 13911 W. Elaine Drive, drove while intoxicated at about 9:33 p.m. April 13 near West Highway 14 and North Fox Road, the complaint states.
Authorities reported that Bales was slow to stop his car and later tried to step away, only to say that he was just kidding, according to the complaint, which also charges him with obstructing an officer.
Bales has three previous intoxicated-driving convictions from Iowa in 2006, 2007 and 2009.