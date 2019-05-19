EVANSVILLE

Police arrested an Evansville man for fourth-offense intoxicated driving after he ran his vehicle off the road late Saturday in the town of Union, authorities said.

According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Martin C. Hull, 58, Evansville, was booked into the Rock County jail after police found Hull trying to get his 2013 Toyota Avalon unstuck from a ditch at the 14000 block of West Golf Air Drive in the town of Union.

The incident happened about 9:52 p.m. Saturday. Police said Hull showed signs of impairment. Officers gave Hull a field sobriety test and found reason to believe he was intoxicated, the sheriff’s offices said.

Hull was booked at the jail on suspicion of fourth offense intoxicated driving and driving while revoked, police said. The results of a blood test are pending, and Hull is slated to appear in court on Monday.