TOWN OF RUTLAND
An Evansville man was arrested Saturday in Dane County on charges of sixth-offense intoxicated driving, according to a news release.
Kendell Copus, 33, was pulled over at 7 p.m. Saturday after he was observed driving 17 mph over the speed limit in the town of Rutland, according to the release.
Besides failing a sobriety test, Copus also was driving with a revoked license, according to the release.
He is being held at the Dane County Jail.
