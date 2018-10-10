JANESVILLE
Jeffrey M. Taylor, 37, of Evansville, was arrested around 11:57 p.m. Tuesday during a follow-up investigation into two Janesville burglaries, according to a police news release.
The suspect entered two houses on the east side during the night. He then stole wallets and purses and later used the stolen credit cards at Walmart, the release states.
Taylor admitted to the crimes during the investigation. He was charged with two counts burglary, two counts theft and five counts fraudulent use of a credit card.
He is currently held at Rock County Jail.
