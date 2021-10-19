Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
A Janesville boy escaped from juvenile authorities last Wednesday and committed a theft and a burglary, according to Janesville police reports.
The 15-year-old was being taken to a dentist from the Rock County Youth Services Center--formerly the Juvenile Detention Center, 210 E. Highway 14--when he escaped, according to reports.
A burglary occurred early the next morning in the 2500 block of Bond Place in Janesville, when a car key fob and debit card were taken.
The boy was referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of burglary in the incident.
Police said the boy also took a wallet containing $433 from an elderly woman at a Family Dollar store at 1820 W. Court St. on Thursday.
Police caught up to the boy at his home and returned him to juvenile custody.
