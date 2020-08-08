MADISON
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Saturday released the name of an Elkhorn woman who died after a July 25 traffic crash.
Ashlie J. Helton, 31, was treated at a hospital but died “several days” after the crash, according to the news release.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 104 and Atkinson Road in the town of Magnolia. It was reported to authorities around 12:13 p.m. that Saturday.
Helton and a man from Elkhorn who has not been identified were back-seat passengers in a Honda CRV that slowed to allow car in front to turn into an auction in a field when a car driven by Amanda L. Morrison, 39, failed to slow, and hit the rear of the Honda, the sheriff’s department reported at the time.
Helton and her fellow passenger were both severely injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Morrison, of W378 Decatur Road, Brodhead, was cited for inattentive driving but has not yet been charged with anything else, online court records indicate. She is slated to appear in Rock County Court on Sept. 3.
A preliminary examination confirmed Helton died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway.
This death is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Department and the medical examiner’s department.