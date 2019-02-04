ELKHORN

An Elkhorn teenager has been sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty Jan. 24 to reduced charges that he stole items the Elkhorn Lions Club had collected for the homeless, court records show.

Dillon L. Leonard, 17, of 204 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, also must complete 240 hours of community service—60 hours for each year of probation. He also must pay $548.56 in restitution.

Walworth County prosecutors charged Leonard with stealing backpacks, gloves, cases of soda and other items from the club’s concession stand at the Walworth County Fairgrounds on June 12, 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

Lions Club members told Elkhorn police it appeared as if someone had removed plywood that covered the back of their stand, according to the complaint.

Four other charges were dismissed and read into the record as part of the plea agreement.

A condition of Leonard’s probation says he cannot go to the fairgrounds or contact the Lions Club.

Another teenager, Zachary M. Dornbusch, faces criminal charges in the incident.

A judge in December postponed court matters for Dornbusch, 18, of Elkhorn, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, to let him attend an outpatient program to become competent to continue court proceedings.