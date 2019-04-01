ELKHORN
Elkhorn police Monday warned residents that a scam artist is calling people and asking for personal information.
The caller identifies him- or herself as “Officer Banks," the police department said in a Facebook post.
The caller asked the person who reported the incident for information, including the person's Social Security number, according to the post.
The post states the city will never ask for Social Security numbers over the phone.
