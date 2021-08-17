Sorry, an error occurred.
Brett Jensen
ELKHORN
Elkhorn police sent out an alert for a local military veteran who walked away from his job Tuesday and had made statements suggesting self harm.
Bret A. Jensen, 46, of Elkhorn, had been “suicidal” when interviewed by the Veterans Administration in Madison on Aug. 10, according to the alert.
“At that time he was deemed an intermediate risk and they did not hold him,” the alert states.
Jensen made statements Tuesday to the VA about canceling his future appointments and disappearing forever.
The Delavan post office employee walked out of work around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and had not been seen or heard from since, police said.
Jensen drives a silver, 2010 Dodge Charger SXT sedan Wisconsin plate 441-TVP.
Jensen is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black pants and a black T-shirt with the words US Postal Service on it."
Anyone who sees or has contact with Jensen is asked to call Elkhorn police at (262) 723-2210.
