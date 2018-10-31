ELKHORN
An Elkhorn man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he stole a city credit card and made hundreds of dollars in charges in August, court records show.
Andre Jackson, 51, of 23½ S. Wisconsin St., Unit A, pleaded not guilty to four charges each of identity theft for financial gain and felony bail jumping.
One of the credit card charges was to pay off traffic citations at Cook County Suburban Municipal Government Services in Illinois on Aug. 14 for $179, according to the criminal complaint filed Sept. 21.
Three other credit card charges at an Elkhorn gas station were Aug. 11, 12 and 21 for a total of $521. The bulk of that money was from three Visa gift cards for $150 each, the complaint states.
Jackson worked with Diversified Building Maintenance, which cleans for the Matheson Memorial Library and other city buildings, according to the complaint.
The city credit card was in the possession of Library Director Lisa Selje. She told police she left the credit card and some personal checks in her purse, which is where she thought Jackson took them from.
Selje told The Gazette on Wednesday that Jackson told her he was in a “desperate situation,” so she let him sleep on her couch for “a couple” different nights.
Selje thought Jackson was homeless, so she wanted to help him out, according to the complaint. She told police Jackson denied taking her checks.
Jackson already is facing charges in Walworth County. He pleaded not guilty in August 2017 to charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct—all with domestic abuse assessments.
Jackson is next set to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.
