ELKHORN

An Elkhorn man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving got into a crash and then drove quickly down the road in reverse, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Walworth County Court.

Elkhorn police say Samuel W. Slattery, 36, of 328 M. Broad St., drove while intoxicated at about 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Church Street, the complaint states.

Slattery admitted consuming “everything,” although the complaint does not specify what he meant. Police asked him to do a field test, but Slattery said he could not “because I drank too much,” according to the complaint.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Slattery has four previous convictions for intoxicated driving in 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2014, according to the complaint.

He is also charged with driving while revoked and without an ignition interlock device.